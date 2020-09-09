Edmund J. Gronkiewicz, 81, born in Chicago on February 4, 1939, passed away on September 3, 2020. He was the loving son of the late Edmund Gronkiewicz and the late Mary Balonek Gronkiewicz. He was the dearest friend of Joan Trandel.

Edmund grew up on the Southwest Side of Chicago and attended St. Casimir Grammar School, then Quigley Seminary. He was a graduate of Loyola University Chicago, receiving his bachelor’s, master’s, and juries doctor degrees all within four years of each other. A polyglot, Edmund was fluent in Latin, Greek Hebrew, Aramaic, French, Russian, and Polish.

Edmund spent 20 years as a deacon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church located in the East Lakeview area of Chicago. He was also active in four religious organizations – Sovereign Military Order of Malta, Federal Association; Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem; Order of Saints Maurice and Lazarus; and Constantinian Order of St. George. He was a life member of The Polish Museum of America (PMA), currently served on the Board of Directors of the PMA and was the PMA’s legal counsel, and a 49-year member of the Chicago Society of the Polish National Alliance.

Mr. Gronkiewicz had been a probate and estate planning lawyer for 55 years. He was a former partner at the law firms Hinshaw and Culbertson LLP and Reda, Ciprian, Magnone, LLC.

The funeral mass will be Thursday, September 10th at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church 708 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60657, Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, IL. Funeral info: 847-966-7302.