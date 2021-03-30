PMA Mourns The Loss of Bohdan Sokolowski

The Polish Museum of America honors the memory of PMA friend and brother-in-law of PMA Board Member Anna Sokolowski, Bohdan “Dan” L. Sokolowski, who passed away on March 1, 2021, at age 73.

Dan was born, alongside his twin brother Mark, on August 8, 1947 in England. After spending his youth in Argentina, he arrived with his family to Chicago in 1959. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree from University of Illinois and served in the US Army Reserves. While he had several careers, he was employed for the last 20+ years as regional manager for a large national maintenance company. He also loved working with his hands, and he could fix just about anything: he liked to call himself Mr. Fixit. Dan will be remembered for his gentle spirit, the love of family and friends and his sense of humor. He especially enjoyed being with his children, grandchildren, extended family, and friends.

Dan leaves his wife Maria; his children Christopher Sokolowski, Michelle Sokolowski, Dorothy (Scott) Weihofen; his grandsons Jackson Sokolowski and Jonathan Weihofen; his step-grandchildren Bridget Lamos and Brendan Lamos; his step-children John Lamos, Steve (Tracy) Lamos; his sister-in-law Anna Sokolowski; his nieces Alicia Sokolowski, Barbara (Sean) Ackerman; his grand-nieces Aurora Marron, Annika Ackerman, and Charlotte Ackerman; his grand-nephew Alex Ackerman; his beloved aunt Maria Kowalska; and many other relatives in the USA, Poland, Argentina, and Australia. He is preceded in death by his mother Regina (nee Chytrowska), his father Jan Sokolowski, and his twin brother Mark Sokolowski.

Memorial Visitation was held at Moss Family Funeral Home, 100 S. 3rd St. St. Charles on Monday, March 8, 2021 and then a Memorial Mass was held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 6N491 Crane Rd., St. Charles. http://www.mossfuneral.com/obituaries/details/2912/

May He rest in Peace! Cześć Jego Pamięci!