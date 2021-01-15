Hamtramck, Mich. – The Piast Institute is pleased to announce that is has been awarded a 2020 Drug Free Community Grant (DFC) for the Hamtramck Drug Free Community Coalition (HDFCC). The Coalition joined 94 other coalitions that received an additional five years of DFC Grant funding.

The DFC Grant is for a total of $625,000 spread equally over a five-year period. The Institute must provide a 100 percent match for the award to the HDFCC.

The purpose of the grant is to:

1. Establish and strengthen collaboration among communities, public and private non-profit agencies; as well as federal, state, local, and tribal governments to support efforts of community coalitions working to prevent and reduce substance use among youth.

2. Reduce substance use among youth and, over time, reduce substance abuse among adults by addressing factors in a community that increase the risk of substance abuse and promoting the factors that minimize the risk of substance abuse.

Piast Institute CEO/Co-Founder, Ms. Virginia Skrzyniarz noted, “We are not powerless against the challenge of drug use among young people here in Hamtramck. Research shows that prevention is the most effective tool we have to reduce the terrible consequences associated with drug use among youth. This funding will allow HDFCC to help place more young people on the path toward success and enable them to live healthier and safer lives.”

For more information, please contact Piast Institute at 313-733-4535 or by emailing info@piastinstitute.org.