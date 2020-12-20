Hamtramck Drug Free Community Coalition Welcomes New Director

MICHIGAN – ‘The Piast Institute is pleased to announce the appointment of Lara Girdwood as the new Director of the Hamtramck Drug Free Community Coalition (HDFCC).

Ms. Girdwood has a Bachelor of Science in Public Health and is a certified dental hygienist. For almost ten years, she has worked in community mental health and clinical and community service in a variety of capacities. During the past 18 months, Ms. Girdwood worked as an Americorps VISTA within the Hamtramck Drug Free Community Coalition developing and implementing drug and alcohol prevention programs. She is extremely creative and works hard to share the Coalition message and engage the community in a pandemic safe environment. HDFCC is very excited to welcome Ms. Girdwood to this new leadership role and look forward to the ideas and innovations she will bring to the table.

Virginia Skrzyniarz, CEO and Co-Founder of the Piast Institute stated, “Ms. Girdwood is in the process of completing requirements to receive the Certified Prevention Specialist (CPS) certification. In addition, she has been nominated for the 2020 Michigan Preventionist of the Year and will make a great addition to the team.”

HDFCC has been in existence since 2007 and has created multiple prevention programs in the city of Hamtramck to reduce the use of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs. It has received numerous awards through its fiduciary organization, the Piast Institute. For more information on the coalition and to see upcoming events please visit: HamtramckDrugFree.com

Malgorzata Tulecki

Executive Director

Piast Institute