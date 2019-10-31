(October 30, 2019) Catholic League president Bill Donohue comments on a campaign to silence Attorney General William Barr:

Faithful America, a radical secularist entity, has initiated an ethics complaint against Attorney General William Barr. It is asking the Justice Department’s Inspector General and Office of Professional Responsibility to investigate Barr for allegedly violating his duty to guarantee religious liberty. It has also launched a petition drive in support of its campaign.

Without the initial funding of atheist billionaire George Soros—he is very clever about funneling funds indirectly to radical entities—Faithful America would not exist.

The Catholic League is striking back. We are contacting the same offices of the Justice Department asking that the Faithful America complaint be dismissed. We are also launching our own petition drive in support of Attorney General Barr.

In his address at Notre Dame Law School, Barr warned about the efforts of militant secularists to destroy our Judeo-Christian heritage. Faithful America is doing exactly what he said these fanatics do: their weapon this time is to silence his free speech and religious liberty rights.

To sign our petition please click here.

