WASHINGTON, D.C. – The enchanting melodies of Fryderyk Chopin emanating from the gifted Steinway grand piano, by the hands of accomplished pianist Thomas Pandolfi, were only made possible through the tireless efforts of one person and her dedicated, compact committee. The gala occasion, here on September 10, 2021, at the residence of Poland’s Ambassador Piotr Wilczek, was for the ambassador to invest Dr. Wanda O’Brien-Trefil with “The Officers Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland” in recognition of her inestimable accomplishment and dedicated service to Poland.

IN PHOTO: The Majordomo of the Steinway. Dr. Wanda O’Brien-Trefil, newly decorated with Poland’s Officers Cross, is pictured framed by the $100,000 Steinway grand piano in which she was the prime mover in securing it to grace the equally grand residence of Poland’s ambassador in Washington, D.C.

The origin of the bestowed Steinway begins in 2018, the year of the 100th Anniversary of Poland’s Regained Independence in 1918. The entire calendar year of 2018 was declared by Poland to be the Centennial Jubilee Year of 2018. It encompassed Poland’s official “100 for 100” Campaign – a giant kaleidoscope of 100 celebrations, events, concerts and programs in Poland, and in league with the Polish diaspora worldwide.

But, undoubtably, one of the most imaginative and unique of all of the centennial celebratory initiatives was that undertaken by the “$100k for the 100th” Committee, under the auspices of Dr. Wanda O’Brien-Trefil for the purchase of a magnificent Steinway grand piano to be gifted to the ambassador’s residence. The spacious residence was purchased by the Polish government in 2008 and then underwent an extensive major renovation and expansion. But the spacious grand salon remained bereft of a conspicuously absent requisite piano.

Committee Chairperson O’Brien-Trefil bravely – and most successfully – undertook the daunting task of raising $100,000 for the purchase of a Steinway grand piano that was offically gifted to the ambassador’s residence at a black-tie donor’s dinner and concert hosted by Ambassador Piotr Wilczek on March 22, 2019. (See PAJ: June, 2019 – “$100k for the 100th’ Campaign a Success” for more extensive coverage.)

Wanda is a true and faithful daughter of Poland. Her parents Leokadia and Jan Borowski were young adults in eastern Poland when the Russians invaded in 1939. They were packed into cattle cars and shipped to Siberia facing almost certain eventual death. As World War II progressed, they, and 100,000 others, were miraculously released from their Russian labor camps and were able to join the Polish Second Corps formed in the Middle East under General Władysław Anders, to continue the war fighting on the allied side against Nazi Germany.

In photo: The Officers Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland. Awarded to Dr. Wanda O’Brien Trefil by the order of His Excellency Andrzej Duda, President of the Republic of Poland, by the hand of Ambassador Piotr Wilczek.

In her medal acceptance her remarks, Wanda said “There are many of you here who have been my Polish friends for over 30 years. Being a pianist opened a lot of doors for me, and I performed and accompanied singers at a variety of events for many Polish organizations. I want to acknowledge all the performers and singers who worked with me and shared their talents in the many performances. I also want to thank the people who worked with me on scholarship and competition committees, and fund raisers to support and reward outstanding young people of Polish heritage.”

Wanda O’Brien-Trefil, Ph.D is a very accomplished and highly degreed pianist. Academically, she graduated Note Dame Academy Class of 1964, earned two degrees from Case Western Reserve University: Piano Performance – 1968, and Music Education – 1973, Kent State University: Curriculum, Instruction and Supervision – 1983, University of Maryland: Curriculum and Instruction – 1989, where she earned her Ph.D, making her a recognized academician among her peers.

We sincerely congratulate Wanda on the prestigious Officers Cross awarded to her by the Republic of Poland, and most sincerely thank her for her continued selfless support and innumerable contributions to Polonia.

By Richard Poremski

Text and Photos

Polish American Journal

Washington, DC Bureau

October 7, 2021