We in North Jersey are no strangers to the issue of flooding. Flooding issues along the Peckman River came to my attention in the wake of damage inflicted by Hurricane Floyd in 1999, which caused severe wreckage in our area and cost the life of one local resident. This week I encouraged the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to closely coordinate with all relevant stakeholders, including local, county, state and federal representatives to ensure their solution for Peckman will benefit all those living in the area. Close coordination is critical to making sure that the final proposal will not negatively impact our neighborhoods and I am committed to ensuring that this is the case for any proposed flood reduction plan.

