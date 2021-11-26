Home   >   Classifieds   >   Part Time Sitter

Part Time Sitter

By on November 25, 2021
Family in Chatham (New Jersey) looking for part time sitter for 2 children.
The person needs to be vaccinated and have their own car to
drive them to various activities.
Boys are ages 5 and 11. We also have a pet dog.
Looking to pay around 20 dollars an hour.
If interested please call John at 917-386-8042
or email johnhenryhug@gmail.com
