Part-time Caregiver wanted in Edison, NJ to assist elderly woman. 1 day a week (either M/W/Th) for 4 daytime hours. $19-$22/hr. Assist with personal care, dressing, light housekeeping, meal prep, laundry. Female preferred. Own vehicle required. Client & spouse fully COVID Vaccinated. (Plan to increase hours to 2 – 3 half days later in year).Call 858-261-7714 or email Stefanie@Wellthy.com