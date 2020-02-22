Don't miss
- Social Security Phone ScamPosted 1 day ago
- Battle of Monte Cassino Video – Check It Out!Posted 9 months ago
- Poland-USA: A Special Relationship?Posted 2 years ago
- Calling All Singers!Posted 2 years ago
Part Time Butcher Wanted
By PostEagle on February 22, 2020
I am looking for a part time butcher to work in my Butcher Shop in New Milord, NJ.
I am the owner and full time butcher with
one part time butcher working three half days a week.
Hours are flexible. The shop is opened Monday through Saturday, 7 am to 6 pm.
one part time butcher working three half days a week.
Hours are flexible. The shop is opened Monday through Saturday, 7 am to 6 pm.
Please contact me if you are interested.
Email: palmacmorgan@gmail.com
Phone: 551-206-3846