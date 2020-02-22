Don't miss
Home   >   Classifieds   >   Part Time Butcher Wanted

Part Time Butcher Wanted

By on February 22, 2020
I am looking for a part time butcher to work in my Butcher Shop in New Milord, NJ.
I am the owner and full time butcher with
one part time butcher working three half days a week.
Hours are flexible. The shop is opened Monday through Saturday, 7 am to 6 pm.
Please contact me if you are interested.
Phone: 551-206-3846
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us