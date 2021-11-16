Paper Mill Playhouse Reopens

By Jim Dombrowski

The Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, N.J., the Tony Award Winning Best Regional Theater in America, opened its doors in October; welcoming live audiences to enjoy “Songs for a New World.” The quick paced musical with a cast of four made production much easier during these unfortunate pandemic times.

Ending an 18 month hiatus due to the pandemic, the curtain was raised again as the audience cheered for (left to right in photo) Roman Banks, Carolee Carmello, Andrew Kober and Mia Pinero.

The crowds for the month of October and early November were terrific for this upbeat musical which also brought back a conductor (on piano) leading a 9 member orchestra. The team of Mark Hoebee, Producing Artistic Director, and Mike Stotts, Managing Director, were exuberant when explaining how happy they were to have their patrons back at the Paper Mill.

A special holiday show highlighting Disney’s Broadway hit , “A Jolly Holiday”, will be playing from December 1 through January 2.

Note: All theater goers need to be vaccinated and show their card before entering the Paper Mill.

IN PHOTO: Sinai Tabak, conductor & pianist, leads an orchestra of nine as the Paper Mill Playhouse resumes production after an 18 month Pandemic Hiatus. Excellent crowds filled the Paper Mill to enjoy this NJ gem of a theatre in Millburn.

Photos by Jim Dombrowski