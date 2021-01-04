Polish American Congress, Illinois Division, invites you the virtual learning program “Poetry of Psychological Resistance at Auschwitz: The Words of Krystyna Zywulska” hosted by the Illinois Holocaust Museum on January 8, noon (CST). We are happy to be the Community Partner for this event. Registration is required.

While imprisoned in Auschwitz-Birkenau, Polish political prisoner Krystyna Żywulska wrote dozens of poems and songs which were shared among camp prisoners. Her writings utilize a multi-layered approach including satire, stark realism, and optimism, painting a vivid picture of life in Auschwitz. Not only did Żywulska’s artistic creations provide solace for her fellow prisoners, but they also played a role in her survival.

Żywulska’s poetry has endured through the decades and continues to shine a light on the complicated world of oppressors and the oppressed, as well as poetry and music as artistic instruments of psychological resistance and witnessing. We invite you to join our lunch & learn session with Dr. Barbara Milewski, Associate Professor of Music at Swarthmore College, where she will present her research on Krystyna Żywulska’s remarkable life and resistance poetry.

Registration required: https://ihm.ec/resistancepoetry

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about how to access the program.