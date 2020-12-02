ILLINOIS – On November 18, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Polish Museum of America elected Richard F. Owsiany to his third term as President.

Mr. Owsiany has been active with the PMA for many years and has been on Board of Directors since 2007 and the President since October 2014. Under his leadership, the PMA has continued to make improvements and add new exhibits. This includes new lighting of the exhibits in the Sabina P. Logisz Great Hall, refurbishing of the Deborah Greenlee Polish Pavilion Room, the opening of the Transportation Room exhibit, and the new exhibit of Polish modern art and Polish Past in Chicago (1850-1939) along with many temporary exhibits. With these improvements, exhibits, and events, the PMA has become a central gathering place for Polonia. In addition, the PMA has developed relationships with many organizations and Polish government agencies.

Also elected as officers are Andrew Pawlowski and Paul Odrobina as Vice Presidents, Dean Uminski as Treasurer, and Victoria Granacki as Secretary. Mr. Owsiany stated, “I am honored that I can continue to lead the PMA and have the confidence of the Board of Directors to keep moving the Polish Museum of America to greater heights and to continue our mission of Preserving the Past to Benefit the Future.”

Dnia 18 listopada 2020 r. Rada Dyrektorów Muzeum Polskiego w Amerce (MPA) powołała Ryszarda F. Owsianego na trzecią kadencję jako prezesa Muzeum Polskiego w Ameryce.

Ryszard Owsiany zaangażowany był w działalność MPA od wielu lat, od 2007 r., wchodził w skład Rady Dyrektorów MPA, a w październiku 2014 roku został powołany na stanowisko prezesa MPA.

Pod jego kierownictwem MPA kontynuowało modernizację i wprowadziło kolejne ulepszenia, zaprezentowało wiele nowych wystaw. Zmiany obejmują między innymi: nowe oświetlenie w Sali Głównej im. Sabiny F. Logisz, nowy pokój archiwalny im. Mieczysława Haimana, odnowę pokoju imienia Deborah Greenlee prezentującej eksponaty z Wystawy Światowej, otwarcie odnowionego Pokoju Transportu, nowej wystawy polskiej sztuki współczesnej oraz wystawy stałej Dawne polskie Chicago 1850-1939. Ponadto MPA nawiązało współpracę z wieloma organizacjami i polskimi agencjami rządowymi.

Na członków egzekutywy zarządu wybrano ponadto w niezmienionym składzie: Andrzeja Pawłowskiego oraz Paula Odrobinę jako wiceprezesów, Deana Umińskiego pełniącego funkcję skarbnika oraz Victorię Granacki jako sekretarza.

Ryszard Owsiany przyjmując nominację na trzecią kadencję jako Prezes zaznaczył: „Jestem zaszczycony, że mogę nadal przewodniczyć MPA oraz dzięki zaufaniu Zarządu promować Muzeum Polskie w Ameryce oraz kontynuować naszą misję zachowania przeszłości dla dobra przyszłości”.

