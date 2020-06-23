Don't miss
Open Face Plum Cake
By PostEagle on June 23, 2020
Open Face Plum Cake
(Peaches or apples instead of plums can be used)
INGREDIENTS:
1 1/2 lb. plums, cut in half and pits removed
1 c. all purpose flour, sifted
2 tsp. baking powder
1/4 tsp. salt
2/3 c. sugar
1 1/2 tsp. butter or margarine
1 egg
1/2 tsp. vanilla
2 T. milk
1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
Combine and sift: flour, baking powder, salt and 2 T. of sugar.
Add milk, butter, vanilla and beaten egg.
Knead the ingredients like a pastry dough.
Using the back of your fingers that have been floured,
spread dough in a 9” round greased baking pan.
Cover the dough with your choice of fruit.
Sprinkle with the balance of sugar mixed with cinnamon.
Bake at 425˚ for 25 min.
Recipe by Alice Policht