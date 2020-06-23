Open Face Plum Cake

(Peaches or apples instead of plums can be used)

INGREDIENTS:

1 1/2 lb. plums, cut in half and pits removed

1 c. all purpose flour, sifted

2 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. salt

2/3 c. sugar

1 1/2 tsp. butter or margarine

1 egg

1/2 tsp. vanilla

2 T. milk

1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon

Combine and sift: flour, baking powder, salt and 2 T. of sugar.

Add milk, butter, vanilla and beaten egg.

Knead the ingredients like a pastry dough.

Using the back of your fingers that have been floured,

spread dough in a 9” round greased baking pan.

Cover the dough with your choice of fruit.

Sprinkle with the balance of sugar mixed with cinnamon.

Bake at 425˚ for 25 min.

Recipe by Alice Policht