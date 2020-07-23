Get an Online Fashion Diploma and Online Photography Diploma at the Cracow School of Art and Fashion Design

We would like to introduce innovative learning system using the latest technologies and over 30 years of teaching experience. Live online learning is a solution dedicated to people of Polish origin who can not travel to Poland. Through a modern platform they can participate in the same classes as offline scholars. What is more, they can also take part in large events organized by the School, such as Cracow Fashion Week, Cracow Design Festival or Individual Photography Exhibitions.

Live Online Learning covers following faculties:

– Fashion College – in English or in Polish

– School of Creative Photography- in English or in Polish

– Interior design in Polish

– Acting in Polish

– Choreography in Polish

Online students can participate live (live broadcast) in the same classes as offline students through a modern e-learning platform or listen recorded classes dedicated to people from time zones outside Europe.

An online student has the same status as an offline student and is a participant in the school community. They can also, at the time agreed with the School, study offline without additional requirements and costs permanently or for a selected period of time.

Sign up now! The number of places is limited. The fee for online learning is the same as for full-time learning. More information you can find on: https://www.ksa.edu.pl/ksavery-blog-eng/online-fashion-diploma-and-online-photography-diploma.htmlOnlin