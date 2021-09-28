October 2021 Events

Master Challenges of Aging

TOMS RIVER, NJ– Learn about aging-related physical, cognitive and mental health changes, and effective ways to manage them, during an Ocean County Library virtual program at 12 PM Tuesday, October 5. “Older Adults – Health and Aging-Related Concerns” will be presented in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association Greater New Jersey Chapter. The program will provide valuable information about physical, mental and emotional effects of aging, and will offer methods for coping, for tending chronic conditions and for preventing injuries. Maureen Mulligan, RN, MSN, a Clinical Education Specialist at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, will lead the discussion. A registered nurse for 28 years, Ms. Mulligan coordinates the St. Joseph’s Nurses Improving Care for Healthsystem Elders (NICHE) program, she has spoken extensively, has been referenced in numerous journals, and has published related documents. Registration at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events is required for this free program. Each registrant will receive a link for the program by email. Keep up with Library programs and events at www.theoceancountylibrary.org, and follow the Library on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Spotify, Pinterest and Snapchat.

NJ Botanical Garden Events – October, 2021

NEW JERSEY – Fall arrives in the Botanical Garden in a brilliant display of color as October brings many bright fall flowers and the first cool days of the season. The New Jersey State Botanical Garden is open every day, and garden admission is always free. Parking is also free. NJBG/Skylands is located on Morris Road in Ringwood, New Jersey. For more information, please call 973-962-9534 or visit njbg.org. Free Guided Garden Toursare offered every Sunday afternoon at 2pm through the end of October. Knowledgeable NJBG docents take you on a tour of what’s blooming around the Botanical Garden. Steady rain cancels. Meet at the Carriage House Visitor Center and wear comfortable shoes.

October 2 (Sa) HARVEST FEST 10:00am-5:00pm

(Rain Date: Oct 3 (Su)

Hayrides and pumpkin painting are just the start of this fun-filled family weekend. There’ll be games, face painting, booths, exhibits, and many free activities for the youngsters. Enjoy the Craft Fair, tasty food, all-day music and dancing, an autumn Plant Sale, free garden tours, lots of great photo ops and much more! Sponsored by NJBG. FREE admission. Parking: $5/car.

October 3 (Su) Skylands Manor Tours 11:00am-3:00pm

NJBG volunteer docents lead visitors on a tour of the architecture and history of Skylands Manor, which includes an extraordinary collection of antique panelling, stunning fireplaces, and exquisite stained glass. Fee: $7 adults; $5 seniors and students ages 13-18; $3 ages 6-12; free under 6.

Oct. 17 (Su) Family Woodland Hike 1:00pm

An easy, child-friendly hike in the Garden’s woodlands, where you’ll learn a bit about the plants and animals around you in a hike designed to fit the group. Smaller children may need to be carried. Wear sturdy shoes, meet at the Carriage House Visitor Center. Rain cancels. FREE.

The New Jersey State Botanical Garden at Skylands, which appears on both the State and National Registers of Historic Places, is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. Admission to the Garden is always free; parking is also free in the winter, spring and fall. A $5 per car State Park parking fee ($7 for out-of-state visitors) is in effect on summer weekends and holidays from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Summer weekday parking is free. Membership in NJBG/Skylands Association includes admission and benefits at over 300 other gardens and arboreta in the U.S., discounts on special events and in the gift shop, use of the reference library, volunteer opportunities, a quarterly Journal, guest passes for Manor House tours, and more. Individual memberships are $35 per year; $60 for families/dual members; and $25 for seniors and students.

Ceremony To Honor General Kazimierz Pulaski

MASSACHUSETTS – Join the Katyn Society on Sunday, October 17th, 11:30 AM at the Pulaski Monument in Pulaski Park in Fall River, MA for a ceremony to honor General Kazimierz Pulaski, Revolutionary War Hero and Father of the American Calvary. For additional information contact Attorney Richard M. Urban at 508-672-7588 . To be filmed by Katyn Productions.

Flag Retirement Ceremony

NEW JERSEY – Retire your flag with dignity. The Bergen County New Jersey American Legion announces that the flag retirement ceremony will be held on Saturday, October 23rd from 10 am to 12 pm at The Law & Public Safety Institute, 281 Campgaw Road, Mahwah, NJ 07430-2509. www.bcnjal.org

Get Set For Excitement – Brain Wash Game Show

TOMS RIVER , NJ – Enjoy an afternoon of laughter and excitement at the Ocean County Library Toms River Branch during the live Brain Wash Game Show, 1 PM Saturday, October 9. Eric and Bonnie Dasher are the creators, producers and hosts, and attendees will be the stars as Mancini Hall shimmers with lighting, sound effects, digital scoring and video projections. Contestants will compete in a hilarious mash-up of Wheel of Fortune and The 20-Second Challenge. Eric Dasher has brought his game-show excitement to live and virtual audiences throughout the US and Mexico. Bonnie Dasher, a public-school special education teacher, keeps the action rolling and ensures content quality. Registration at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events is required for this free program, sponsored by Friends of the Ocean County Library – Toms River. Keep up with Library programs and events at www.theoceancountylibrary.org, and follow the Library on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Spotify, Pinterest and Snapchat.

Children’s Specialized Hospital To Highlight

Autism-Related Services In OCL Virtual Program

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Children’s Specialized Hospital, a leading provider of services to individuals with developmental disabilities, will offer an overview of its resources during a virtual program presented by the Ocean County Library at 7 pm Wednesday, October 13. Special Health Care Coordinator Adrienne Robertiello and Dr. Jill Harris, Director of Research Development and Coordinator of Autism Services, will discuss autism-related medical and therapeutic services, family-centered care, safety, community outreach, research, and aspects of transition to adulthood. Children’s Specialized Hospital, an RWJBarnabas Health facility with 14 sites in New Jersey, dispenses inpatient and outpatient care for individuals up to age 21 who face chronic ailments or disabilities related to brain or spinal cord injuries, and offers developmental, behavioral and mental health support services. Registration at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events is required for this free program. Each registrant will receive a link for the program by email. Keep up with Library programs and events at www.theoceancountylibrary.org, and follow the Library on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Spotify, Pinterest and Snapchat.