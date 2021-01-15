TOMS RIVER – Ocean County Library projects for adults, teens, and children are available to take home with you in a “Take & Make” project.

“Take & Make” projects are designed to be useful, novel and decorative. No special skills are needed. Projects are designed for children and families, teens, adults.

“Take & Make” materials are packed in specially-marked bags which are available at individual branches while supplies last.

Descriptions in the Library’s online brochures and events calendar inform users of extra equipment needed, such as scissors or glue.

During January, patrons have choices among 45 “Take & Make” projects available at Ocean County Library branches, in addition to “Take & Play” and “Take & Learn” projects, and “Grab & Go” and “Storytime to Go” media bundles.

See the full list of all Ocean County Library take-home projects and entertainment bundles at www.theoceancountylibrary.org.