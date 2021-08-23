September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Ocean County Library is honored to participate in September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World, a downloadable educational exhibition of the history of 9/11, its origins, and its ongoing implications through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks.

The exhibition will be displayed in the Library’s Barnegat, Berkeley, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Point Pleasant Beach, Stafford, Toms River and Upper Shores branches.

The 9/11 Memorial & Museum-curated display consists of 14 posters, highlighted by archival photos and images of artifacts from the Museum’s permanent collection. It explores the consequences of terrorism on lives and communities at the local, national, and international levels, and encourages critical thinking about the legacies of 9/11.

It encourages thought and action for positive change, by volunteering locally, serving our nation in the military, caring for the sick, or other efforts. It conveys the message that response to adversity can elicit the best of human nature.

The exhibition was developed by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and has been made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy Demands Wisdom. Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this exhibition do not necessarily represent those of the National endowment for Humanities.

For questions or more information on this Exhibition, please visit the 9/11 Memorial & Museum website or contact them at: press@911memorial.org.

Keep up with Ocean County Library events and programs on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Spotify, YouTube and www.theoceancountylibrary.org.

###