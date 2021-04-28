Ocean County Library To Cease Item Quarantines

TOMS RIVER , NJ – In accord with updated guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and in consultation with the Ocean County Health Department (OCHD), the Ocean County Library will discontinue quarantining of books and materials beginning the week of April 26.

Additionally, the Library is preparing to resume offering print newspapers and magazines for patron use.

CDC’s updated guidance is that the COVID-19 virus’s primary means of transmission is through infected respiratory droplets, rather than surfaces.

Ocean County health officials recommend frequent disinfecting and handwashing as more effective.

Cleaning and disinfecting protocols at library branches remain in place.

Library staff and patrons will continue to wear masks and practice social distancing in library branches.

For more information, visit www.theoceancountylibrary.org.