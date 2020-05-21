TOMS RIVER – Teens with a love of mystery and a knack for clues have fun awaiting them at the Ocean County Library web page. The new Escape Room and Scavenger Hunt are the Library’s first-ever virtual adventure projects, and are great skill-builders.

The games are the product of a digital collaboration by Young Adult librarians and teen volunteers of multiple branches.

Galaxy Travels Escape Room

Players are stowaway spies aboard an interstellar ship, gathering intel and ready to slip out. But between them and the escape pode are codes to be deciphered, routes to be charted on galactic maps, and even more hurdles, with help from an android dog.

Virtual Scavenger Hunt

Teens are challenged to scour the Ocean County Library web page to answer questions that sharpen their expertise in navigating the site and the catalog system, while also learning fun facts about the Library, digital services and resources, and much more.

To dive into the virtual action, enter the “Teens” tab at www.theoceancountylibrary.org.

###