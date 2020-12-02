TOMS RIVER , NJ – The Ocean County Library will present a virtual program, “Coping with the Holidays,” 10:30 AM Wednesday, December 9.

The Samaritan Center for Grief Support’s program is designed to help those whose holiday season follows the loss of a loved one.

The presentation will focus on finding solace in grief, coping, communication, and compassion for one’s self and for others, self-care suggestions, and holiday-related concerns related to COVID-19.

Participants will receive emailed documents on which they can note their favorite memories and sources of support.

After the program, attendees will be welcome to take part in a live question-answer discussion with Samaritan Bereavement Program Supervisor Joan Ordille.

Registration is required for this free program. Registrants will be emailed a link to join the discussion. See details at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events.