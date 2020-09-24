TOMS RIVER , NJ – Ocean County Library connects its community to Appalachia in October, through the “Big Read” spotlight on the award-winning Burning Bright by Ron Rash.

The Ocean County Library and the Toms River Regional School District are collaborating on the Big Read, a grant program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest. The goal is to bring communities together in programming and conversation around a work of literature.

Burning Bright views Appalachia from the Civil War era to the present, and documents the fortitude that residents from many walks of life display in everyday living.

From Monday, October 12 through Tuesday, November 10, OCL’s Beanstack Challenge presents activities and virtual programs highlighting Burning Bright. Participants should register at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/beanstack.

On Monday, October 26, Ron Rash delivers the virtual keynote program, which will be carried on the Toms River Schools’ YouTube channel.

OCL patrons are invited to register for a virtual discussion of Burning Bright and a virtual recital by the traditional Appalachian string band Hobo Pie.

For more information and registration details, visit www.theoceancountylibrary.org.

