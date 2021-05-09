TOMS RIVER, NEW JERSEY – All branches of the Ocean County Library will be closed Friday, May 14, for the Ocean County Library’s annual Staff Development Day.

Overdue fines will not accrue on materials during this time.

We encourage our customers to use the Library’s online resources, databases, eBooks, eMagazines, video and audio streams and digital classes. They are available continuously at www.theoceancountylibrary.org.