TOMS RIVER, NJ – Registration is under way for the January 7 launch of Ocean County Library’s new One Book OCL Online Book Club, a free online forum for book discussions.

Ocean County Library cardholders and non-cardholders are eligible to take part. Cardholders can download digital versions through the Library’s Freading®, OverDrive® and hoopla® services, or reserve print or audio versions.

Partnering with the Ocean County Library are Library Ideas, a creator of digital services for libraries; and Professional Book Club Guru, which supports lifelong learning. PBC Guru’s professional moderators will lead discussions and post articles.

Book Club members can participate anywhere they have Internet access, on days and times convenient to them. Titles will be under discussion for about two months each.

The first selection will be An American Marriage by Tayari Jones.

Learn more and register for the free program at http://theoceancountylibrary.org/online-book-club.

.