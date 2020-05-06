TOMS RIVER, NJ – Crafty Ocean County Library patrons will find new inspirations inside the OCL website during May. Creativebug has added seven weeks’ worth of new home crafting classes. Holders of valid Ocean County Library cards can access them for free.

New this month is the May Daily Challenge, featuring crafting performed by Creativebug’s own team of experts.

Creativebug contains more than 1,000 award-winning video classes, conducted by top designers and artists.

Categories include art and design, sewing, crochet, quilting, knitting, paper, food and home, jewelry, kids, holiday and party, and more.

Artists and crafters can try their hands at dozens of daily practice sessions, browse images for inspiration, download favorites from the pattern library, and get behind-the-scenes glimpses of the instructors, their studios, and their methods.

Explore the full range of online services, free with your Ocean County Library card, by visiting www.theoceancountylibrary.org.