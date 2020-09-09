TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Ocean County Library System has added four Scholastic Library services to its expansive list of digital resources.

Scholastic Library Publishing provides digital nonfiction resources for learners of all ages. Their intuitive platforms support the achievement of core proficiency skills including: building strong content knowledge, setting a purpose for reading, comprehending and evaluating a range of texts, and using technology and digital media capably.

All four services have public performance rights, include resources and tools for parents and educators, and are available with unlimited access for Ocean County Library cardholders.

Scholastic BookFlix pairs classic video storybooks with related nonfiction eBooks for grades Pre-K- 3rd grade.

https://digital.scholastic.com/site/launch/bkflix?ucn=600021513

Scholastic ScienceFlix offers the latest STEM concepts and the Next Generation Science Standards for grades 4th – 9th.

https://digital.scholastic.com/site/launch/sfx?ucn=600021513

Scholastic Teachables is an online database of tens of thousands of searchable and printable, ready-to-use educational materials for educators and parents.

https://digital.scholastic.com/site/launch/tcb?ucn=600021513

Scholastic TrueFlix offers nonfiction content to supplement social studies and science learning for grades 3rd – 6th.

https://digital.scholastic.com/site/launch/tfx?ucn=600021513