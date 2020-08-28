TOMS RIVER, NJ – Want to catch up on local doings in your favorite Ocean County newspaper, but haven’t got a copy handy? They’re now as close as your computer, laptop, pad or mobile device through the Ocean County Library website.

The newest additions to the Library’s menu of services are links to the Asbury Park Press and Times-Beacon, Burlington County Times, The Coaster, Jersey Shore Online, the Toms River, Berkeley, Manchester, Jackson, Brick and Southern Ocean Times, Press of Atlantic City, The SandPaper, the Coast Star and Ocean Star, Tri-Town News and Toms River Villager, and the Ocean County College Viking News.

The publications join those available through NewsBank, including the Newark Star-Ledger, Bergen Record, New York Daily News, New York Post, Philadelphia Inquirer, and more than 3,500 current and archived print, online and broadcast resources from across the United States.

If there is a daily, weekly, or periodical local to Ocean County posting its editions online that you would like added to the list, email details to pr2@theoceancountylibrary.org.

Visit www.theoceancountylibrary.org/resources/hometown-newspapers.