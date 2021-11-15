Obituary – Helen Plucinsky (nee Stefaniak)

Helen Plucinsky (nee Stefaniak) age 89 passed away peacefully on October 27th 2021. She was born in Garfield on February 28th 1932 to the late Michael and Mary Stefaniak. She was the beloved wife of William Plucinsky. She is survived by her Daughters Patricia Gray and Nancy Christ.

She attended S.S. Cyril & Methodius RC Grammar School in Clifton and Pope Pius HS in Passaic. William and Helen were owners of Garfield Auto Refinishers.

Helen will be laid to rest with her family during a private service at Saint Mary’s cemetery in Saddle Brook.