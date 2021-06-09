Obituary – Alina (nee Cegielka) Zgrajewicz

Manville, NJ – Alina (nee Cegielka) Zgrajewicz, 67, went home to be in the loving arms of Our Lord on Thursday, June 5, 2021 at St. Peter’s Hospital in New Brunswick. She was born in Minsk Mazowiecki, Poland on May 9, 1954.

As it was customary to go to a trade school in communist Poland, she attended school to be a lock smith. The only lock she successfully picked was the one to her beloved husband’s heart, Marian Zgrajewicz. Alina and Marian married on July 10, 1976 and later had two amazing boys. In 1989, Alina with her husband, children in tow, $100 in their pockets and whatever fit in their suitcase, bravely left the familiar place they called home, and came to the United States. They eventually settled in Manville, NJ. Alina never had a career per se, but she worked hard all of her life. She was an avid knitter and devoted grandmother, which meant no one was ever cold. In fact, her heart reached far beyond those actually related to her because if you needed a “Babcia”, she was happy to be your Babcia.

She is predeceased by her parents Ireneusz and Krystyna Cegielka of Poland.

She will be missed by her loving husband, Marian Zgrajewicz (Manville), their son Marcin and wife Emilie (Hamilton) and her grandchildren Samantha and Sarah; son Slawomir “Swav” (Manville) and grandchildren Christian and Lucas. She is also survived by beloved sisters Wieslawa Matejuk and Henryka Batorowicz (Poland). She has many nieces and nephews in Poland.

A viewing was held at Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835 on Wednesday, June 9.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside funeral and burial on Friday, June 11th at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hillsborough Township, NJ 08844.