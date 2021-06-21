NEW YORK CITY – On Tuesday, June 15th 2021 the Consulate General of the Republic of Poland together with the Polish American Medical Society “Medicus” organized the event “Thank you for your service” to honor all frontline workers and first responders from NYPD, FDNY and medical associations for the exemplary service. The aim of the event was to highlight the everyday sacrifice of the frontline workers.

The program of the event also included presentation of the National distinctions. Consul General of the Republic of Poland on behalf of the President of Poland has presented distinctions to two sailors: Mr. Del Olsen and Ms. Gail Yando who courageously managed to rescue four Polish citizens from drowning in the waters of Long Island.

Adrian Kubicki – Consul General of the Republic of Poland in New York said:

“The organization of this event is extremely important to me. I think that is the least we can do to thank all New York’s frontline workers for their hard-work and dedication. We want every health care worker and first responder to feel appreciated for the outstanding achievements in life-saving, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. They are the true heroes, who keep the world afloat at a time where there is no other way out. Furthermore, the event is a great opportunity to express the words of my highest respect for heroic act of two American citizens who preserved the lives of those four Polish nationals while risking their own life”.

