TRENTON, NJ – The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission today announced it is adding more customer transactions online. These include registration renewals for historic vehicles, government vehicles, and vehicles used by blind and disabled veterans.

This makes a total of twenty additional categories that the NJMVC has made available for online renewal, significantly reducing the number of required in-person visits to MVC Vehicle Centers during a period of extraordinary demand, following the extended shutdown for the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency.

The new customer transactions will add to the types of vehicles eligible for online registration renewals and replacements. The new vehicle registration categories are: government vehicles (Code 12), historic vehicles (Code 64), and vehicles utilized by blind and disabled veterans (Code 73). A full list of the vehicle categories now eligible for online registration renewals and replacements is available at NJMVC.gov. The added services will be available at NJMVC.gov beginning Friday, July 24.

Shifting more transactions to online services and other electronic means of doing business continues an MVC push that was accelerated in advance of the launch of REAL ID last year, when most driver license and motor vehicle registration renewals and replacements were moved online to reduce customer volume in agencies.

“We are moving as much of our work onto the MVC website as we can, without sacrificing the critical fraud protections in place to secure our customers’ identities and property,” MVC Chief Administrator Sue Fulton said. “It’s a balancing act, and we continue to make progress toward reducing record customer volume at our newly reopened agencies.”

For more information on MVC services, including available online transactions, visit NJMVC.gov.