NEW JERSEY – Now that the growing season is waning — what to do with all those vegetables and herbs? We’ve got some great ideas!

NJBG will sponsor a hands-on “Grow! Pick! Eat!” Children’s Workshop in the Carriage House Visitor Center at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Join Nancy Cochrane to learn about growing veggies and what to plant next year. You’ll make some simple and nutritious snacks and dishes. plus take home samples and recipes. All materials are provided.

This workshop is for children ages 6-16, and those under 14 must be accompanied by a responsible adult. The fee is $10 for NJBG members and $15 for non-members. Reservations are required; please call 973-962-9534 to reserve your spot and for more information. Sorry, no walk-ins.

www.njbg.org NJBG is located on Morris Road in Ringwood, NJ. Call 973-962-9534 or visitfor more information on NJBG, membership, volunteer opportunities, events or directions. The NJ Botanical Garden is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission to the Garden is always free; parking is also free in the autumn, winter and spring.