NJ KofC Family Rosary Rally

NEW JERSEY – Members of the Knights of Columbus and the general public from Passaic, Bergen, Essex, Morris and Middlesex Counties recently gathered for the annual KofC NJ State Council, Family Rosary Rally at Holy Face Monastery in Clifton.

A decade of the Holy Rosary was prayed at each Marian statue along the grounds outside of the Monastery ending at the Our Lady of Tears monument. Many prayer intentions were offered to remember those people who suffered and passed away from the Covid-19 virus, the first responders and those in the medical field who treated the victims, essential employees who served us during the pandemic, etc., also included in the prayer intentions were victims of natural disasters from fires and flooding.

We prayed for our sick and deceased knights, friends and family, for Holy Mother Church, our bishops, priests and religious, vocations, for peace in the world especially for persecuted Christians in the Middle East and Africa, for the poor, hungry and homeless, for respect of all human life from conception to natural death, for families and for the intentions of Pope Francis.

The Chaplet of Divine Mercy was prayed by the Statue of the Risen Christ overlooking Route 3 and the NY Skyline.

Knights of Columbus members are encouraged to carry the rosary with them at all times and to pray the rosary daily and at various times during the year, attend mass on the first Saturdays and participate in Holy Hours, etc. They also sponsor youth and community programs, Food for Families, Coats for Kids and most recently during the pandemic: Leave no Neighbor Behind.

Refreshments courtesy of: KofC, Regina Mundi Council 3969

Photo courtesy of: Peter Kueken, Jr., FDD