New Sculpture At Clifton Municipal Park

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Arts Center & Sculpture Park has added a new sculpture to the park by artist, Elaine Lorenz The sculpture is: “Windswept Separation”. The Clifton Sculpture Park is free and open from Dawn to Dust. It is located on the grounds of Clifton Municipal Complex.

Elaine Lorenz was born in the Bronx, NY and was influenced by both the artistic community of New York City and the countryside of the Berkshire Mountains where her family summered. Her parents were landscape painters, gardeners and also ran their own Industrial Design business. Elaine Lorenz majored in sculpture as an undergraduate at Marietta College in Ohio and received an MFA in sculpture from the Vermont College of Fine Arts. She worked as an artist in the Point of Sales Display and Graphic Design industries. At the same time, she began teaching sculpture in adult education classes, art centers and museum educational programs. Elaine Lorenz is now a tenured professor at William Paterson University in Wayne, NJ where she teaches sculpture and ceramic sculpture.

Always looking for new materials and methods, Lorenz has made sculpture in such diverse materials as wood, metal, concrete, encaustic over a wire armature and ceramic, while maintaining an overall view of nature as a dominant source of energy and influence on her work.

Elaine Lorenz’s large scale sculptures have been exhibited in numerous group exhibitions and sculpture sites throughout the US. Among some of the sites are the Socrates Sculpture Park, Long Island City, NY; The Fredonia Sculpture Project, Fredonia, NY; Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum, Wausau, Wisconsin; Knoxville Museum, Knoxville, TN; The Hunterdon, Morris, Newark and Montclair Museums, NJ; Fine Arts Museum of Long Island, Hempstead; and the International Sculpture Center, Washington, DC.

The sculpture piece of “Windswept Separation” reflects her observation of certain landforms in the American southwest and the weathering processes that produces them. As she states, “I am attracted to the evidence of different layers of sandstone as well as the knife-edge lines created by wind and water. I created two shapes with space in between to suggest canyons and caves, which are also carved out of the mesas. These sculptural forms always draw me to explore them. I wanted to create a sculpture that allows viewers to enter and experience that feeling of exploration and being engulfed by the form.”

The Clifton Arts Center Gallery is located on the grounds of the Clifton Municipal Complex, near the Well Water on Well Road. Admission fee suggestion is three dollars. For more information check the websites at: www.cliftonartscenter.org or www.cliftonnj.org. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Instagram