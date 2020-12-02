New PACCF Website – Check It Out!

The Polish American Congress Charitable Foundation is thrilled to officially announce the launch of its’ new website.

www.paccf.org

Message from the Board:

We have built a new website with YOU in mind.

Our motivation was to create easier navigation and most important: providing an enhanced interactive experience, whereby, allowing everybody to find the information they are looking for.

Visitors can browse the website based on their own interests and to learn about our Goals, to meet our Team and learn more about our Mission. Our impact, providing much needed medical equipment and services to institutions in Poland can be found under the Activities tab. Also, under Activities you can explore the numerous Youth Trips to Poland and the 2020 Online Camp. Future Youth Trips to Poland will be organized, when it is safe to do so. PACCF also supports Cultural events of significance to the Polish-American community.

We strive to make a positive impact on the younger Polish American Generation by offering academic scholarships – information on past recipients and the 2021 Applications, Requirements and application periods can be found under the Scholarship tab

We invite you to connect with us on Facebook and Instagram to stay engaged in our continued growth and collaboration with other amazing organizations across the US and in Poland.

In addition, please be sure to check the News section of our website for updates, blog posts, and PACCF announcements featuring stories of Gorecki and Majer Lakowski Scholarship Recipients and their success in their academic journey.

We hope that you enjoy the fresh look and feel of our updated website and find that this portal serves as a valuable resource for you.

For any questions, suggestions, or comments, please contact us at paccf@paccf.org”

PACCF, 6645 N. Oliphant Ave. A, Chicago, Illinois 60631-1390