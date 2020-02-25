CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Arts Center presents “World Travel in Art” an art exhibit and sale of artwork by the Clifton Association of Artists. The exhibit opens on Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 through March 28th, 2020. There will be a reception open to the public on Saturday, March 7th from 1 pm-4 pm.

This year’s theme by the Clifton Association of Artists showcases a variety of art media such as oil, acrylic, pastels, photography and watercolor from amateur and professional artists. The artists are exploring the world through art highlighting their travels. The journey of travel is a discovery. There is real power in travel. It is two sided – it helps us while giving us the experience to connect to people and culture and it helps other people experience ourselves, which all helps to make us kinder to each other.

The Clifton Association of Artists was established in 1963 by a group of twelve artists. The mission of the Association is to promote the advancement of art and culture in Clifton by creating an environment for the expression of the visual arts. Presently, the Association has artists that are uniquely talented in their own medium. The Clifton Association of Artists is sponsored by the City of Clifton Recreation Department.

Clifton Arts Center Gallery first opened to the public in January of 2000, and more than 40,000 visitors have enjoyed art exhibits and cultural events at the Clifton Arts Center. A major renovation project was completed last year which included Heating, Cooling, Ventilation, Temperature Control and Architecture.

The Arts Center is located on the grounds of the Clifton Municipal Complex, near the Well Water on Well Road. Gallery hours are from Wednesday through Saturday ~ 1:00pm – 4:00pm. Group tours are available by appointment. Admission fee is three dollars. For more information check the websites at: www.cliftonartscenter.org or www.cliftonnj.org. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Instagram.