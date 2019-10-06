Native Americans’ Day 2019

Crazy Horse, SD – Crazy Horse Memorial will host its annual Native Americans’ Day celebration, Monday, October 14, 2019. The program begins at 10:00 a.m. featuring Dave Flute, Secretary of Tribal Relations of South Dakota, naming the Educator of the Year, and Native American Performer, Star Chief Eagle. Following the program, free buffalo stew will be served through the generosity of Custer State Park and Korczak’s Heritage. Hands-on activities will also take place throughout the complex from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. along with a Native American performance by Whitney Rencountre at 1:30 p.m. on the viewing veranda (weather permitting). In a continued effort to support local food drives, admission to the Memorial’s is waived with the donation of three (3) cans of food per person. Regular admission applies to those without a food donation.

South Dakota continues to be the one of many states in the Nation to celebrate Native Americans’ Day, previously known as Columbus Day. The change occurred in 1989 when the South Dakota State Legislature approved a proposal by Governor Mickelson, upon the encouragement and advice of Tim Giago. Thereafter, 1990 was marked as the “Year of Reconciliation” – 100 years after the Wounded Knee Massacre. More than 1,200 people attended the first Native Americans’ Day celebration, held at Crazy Horse Memorial on October 8, 1990.

“We can’t turn back the clock. We can only turn to the future together. What we can do as leaders, both Native American and white, is teach others that we can change attitudes.” – stated Governor George S. Mickelson.

Crazy Horse Memorial offers historical and current information about Native American life at The Indian Museum of North America® and The Native American Educational and Cultural Center®. The Mountain Carving Room provides an up-to-date film about the carving crew and their progress throughout the summer. Korczak’s Studio-Home and Workshop houses sculptures, artwork, and antiques of the Ziolkowski family.

About Crazy Horse Memorial

Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation’s mission is to honor, protect, and preserve the culture, traditions, and living heritage of the American Indians of North America. The Memorial fulfills its mission by continuing the progress on the world’s largest mountain sculpture, acting as a repository for Native American artifacts, arts and crafts through THE INDIAN MUSEUM OF NORTH AMERICA® and THE NATIVE AMERICAN EDUCATIONAL & CULTURAL CENTER®; by establishing and operating THE INDIAN UNIVERSITY OF NORTH AMERICA®, and when practical, a medical training center for American Indians. Crazy Horse is located at 12151 Avenue of the Chiefs, Crazy Horse, SD 57730