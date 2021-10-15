Don't miss
By on October 14, 2021
Industrial Wood Shop looking for Nailers / Cutters (Paterson , NJ)
Industrial Wood Shop has a few openings for nailers + saw operators.

Brief job description:
*Use of nail guns, drills and other common woodshop tools.
*Use of table saws, circular saw, chop saws, drill presses + routers.
*Read and follow woodshop cut lists, drawings + blueprints.
*Follow company safety guidelines.
           Contact Marc at marc@tristatecrating.com
           973-357-8293
