NAILERS / CUTTERS
By PostEagle on October 14, 2021
Industrial Wood Shop looking for Nailers / Cutters (Paterson , NJ)Industrial Wood Shop has a few openings for nailers + saw operators.
Brief job description:*Use of nail guns, drills and other common woodshop tools.
*Use of table saws, circular saw, chop saws, drill presses + routers.
*Read and follow woodshop cut lists, drawings + blueprints.
*Follow company safety guidelines.
Contact Marc at marc@tristatecrating.com
973-357-8293