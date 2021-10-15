Industrial Wood Shop looking for Nailers / Cutters (Paterson , NJ)

Industrial Wood Shop has a few openings for nailers + saw operators.



Brief job description:

*Use of nail guns, drills and other common woodshop tools.

*Use of table saws, circular saw, chop saws, drill presses + routers.

*Read and follow woodshop cut lists, drawings + blueprints.

*Follow company safety guidelines.