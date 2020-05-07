MUSHROOM CUTLETS (Kotlety z Grzybow)

Recipe by Clara (Kosciuszko) Hemming

INGREDIENTS:

1 lb. fresh mushrooms or 2 c. drained canned mushrooms

1 c. chopped onion

2 T. butter

2 c. stale bread cubes

1/2 c. milk or water

3 eggs, beaten

1 T. chopped parsley

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

2 c. fine dry bread crumbs

Chop mushrooms. Saute with onion in butter.

Soak bread cubes in milk 10 minutes. Add to mushrooms.

Stir in eggs parsley, salt and pepper.

Shape into patties, using about 3 T. for each.

Coat with bread crumbs.

Fry in butter in a skillet until golden brown on both sides.

Makes about 12 to 14 cutlets.