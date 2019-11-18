- Battle of Monte Cassino Video – Check It Out!Posted 6 months ago
- Poland-USA: A Special Relationship?Posted 1 year ago
- Calling All Singers!Posted 1 year ago
Museum Pass Program Coming
To Ocean County Library
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Ocean County Library is excited to launch our Museum Pass Program at 9 a.m. Monday, December 2.
The Museum Pass Program provides the opportunity to visit a variety of cultural and educational attractions in the area for free. Adult, Ocean County residents with an active library card in good standing may book a pass.
Passes can be reserved online at theoceancountylibrary.org/museum-pass-program, over the phone, or in person at any Ocean County Library location. Passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Participating museums include:
Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel
The Frick Collection
Imagine That!!!
Insectropolis
The John F. Peto Studio Museum
Morven Museum & Garden
Mutter Museum of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia
National Museum of American Jewish History
Tuckerton Seaport & Baymen’s Museum
Museums coming soon include:
African American Museum in Philadelphia
Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum
New York Transit Museum
Passes are good for one visit on the date selected. Each museum has its own admission rules. It is the borrowers’ responsibility to check the museum’s website before visiting for unexpected closings, change in hours, updates of exhibits, etc. Check theoceancountylibrary.org/museum-pass-program for more information.