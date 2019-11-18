TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Ocean County Library is excited to launch our Museum Pass Program at 9 a.m. Monday, December 2.

The Museum Pass Program provides the opportunity to visit a variety of cultural and educational attractions in the area for free. Adult, Ocean County residents with an active library card in good standing may book a pass.

Passes can be reserved online at theoceancountylibrary.org/museum-pass-program, over the phone, or in person at any Ocean County Library location. Passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Participating museums include:

Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel

The Frick Collection

Imagine That!!!

Insectropolis

The John F. Peto Studio Museum

Morven Museum & Garden

Mutter Museum of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia

National Museum of American Jewish History

Tuckerton Seaport & Baymen’s Museum

Museums coming soon include:

African American Museum in Philadelphia

Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

New York Transit Museum

Passes are good for one visit on the date selected. Each museum has its own admission rules. It is the borrowers’ responsibility to check the museum’s website before visiting for unexpected closings, change in hours, updates of exhibits, etc. Check theoceancountylibrary.org/museum-pass-program for more information.