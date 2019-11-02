Jean (nee Garb) Grabowski

CLIFTON, NJ – Jean (nee Garb) Grabowski, 96, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

Jean was born on March 31, 1923 in Passaic, NJ to parents who emigrated from Poland. Jean worked in Manhattan Rubber in Passaic before marrying. She was co-owner of The Post Eagle, a Polish American weekly newspaper.

Jean was involved with her church and the PTA when her children were young.

She helped start the Chester Grabowski League in Clifton, holding Christmas parties for the members’ children along with many less fortunate children. And ran, quite successfully, many dinner and dances for the league along with the adult Christmas parties. Jean also helped the Athenia Business Association in Clifton with their street fair, Christmas tree lighting, and Easter egg hunt. She was always there for anyone who needed help.

Jean loved to dance, especially the Polka. She attended many Polka festivals and dances.

Jean was predeceased by her son Matthew, former husband Chester Grabowski, and sisters Jane Paragh, Julia Kozdeba, Clementine Garb, Tessie Furca, and brother Joe Garb. Jean is survived by her loving children Chris, Ray, and Val; her granddaughter Angelique; sister Stella DeLotto, nieces and nephews, Lorna Samgour and Ashlee, and her many friends.

“I hate writing obituaries. I hate that we try to be calm and collected and use flowery language to muster up a solitary paragraph we hope will define our loved ones. The truth is, you can’t define Mama with a few short words. How do you put a legacy like hers down on paper. A lifetime of memories. A lifetime of laughing and loving and crying together. Yes, even fighting. How do you explain that she was my mentor, my best friend, and above all my grandma. She held this family together. For those of you who don’t know her, just remember this, she was undoubtedly the most hard-working woman I’ve ever known. Courageous, loving, and stubborn to a fault. Words don’t do her justice. She helped make me the person I am today, and I’m so proud to call her my “Mama”.”

Love, Angelique

A memorial mass will be held on Monday 11 AM at St. John Kanty RC Church, 49 Speer Ave., Clifton. Arrangements under the direction of Shook Funeral Home, Clifton.