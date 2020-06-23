Don't miss
- Social Security Phone ScamPosted 4 months ago
- Battle of Monte Cassino Video – Check It Out!Posted 1 year ago
Maintenance Technician
By PostEagle on June 23, 2020
Maintenance technician needed for fast paced large baking operation.
The right candidate will be able to analyze problems
and make needed repairs on industrial equipment.
Should have strong Electrical knowledge.
The right candidate will be able to analyze problems
and make needed repairs on industrial equipment.
Should have strong Electrical knowledge.
PLC experience a plus.
Toufayan Bakery Inc., Orlando, Florida
Toufayan Bakery Inc., Orlando, Florida
Please send resume to Steve@Toufayan.com