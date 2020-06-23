Don't miss
Home   >   Classifieds   >   Maintenance Technician

Maintenance Technician

By on June 23, 2020
Maintenance technician needed for fast paced large baking operation.
The right candidate will be able to analyze problems
and make needed repairs on industrial equipment.
Should have strong Electrical knowledge.
PLC experience a plus.
Toufayan Bakery Inc., Orlando, Florida
Please send resume to Steve@Toufayan.com
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us