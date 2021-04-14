Machine Operators/Factory Workers Needed

Manufacturer of buffing and polishing wheels is seeking machine operators, ON SITE TRAINING WILL BE PROVIDED.

Responsibilities:



Setup and operate machinery involving cutting, welding, pressing, sewing, etc.

Read and understand the shop order and follow the necessary steps to finish the product.



Flexible to learning different fabrication techniques to support the production as necessary at the time due to manpower shortage or increase in production demand.



Qualifications:

Previous experience in production line work, manufacturing, metal fabrication, sheet metal cutting, carpentry etc. and other similar fields a plus but not required. On site training provided.

Good measurement skills with an ability to read to 1/16” a plus.

Ability to handle physical workload to a maximum of 50 lbs.

Knowledge and comfortable using basic production line tools.

Proper US work authorization required. Have own transportation to and from factory site in Fairfield NJ.