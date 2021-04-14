Don't miss
- Social Security Phone ScamPosted 1 year ago
- Battle of Monte Cassino Video – Check It Out!Posted 2 years ago
Machine Operators/Factory Workers Needed
By PostEagle on April 13, 2021
Manufacturer of buffing and polishing wheels is seeking machine operators, ON SITE TRAINING WILL BE PROVIDED.
Responsibilities:
- Setup and operate machinery involving cutting, welding, pressing, sewing, etc.
- Read and understand the shop order and follow the necessary steps to finish the product.
- Flexible to learning different fabrication techniques to support the production as necessary at the time due to manpower shortage or increase in production demand.
Qualifications:
- Previous experience in production line work, manufacturing, metal fabrication, sheet metal cutting, carpentry etc. and other similar fields a plus but not required. On site training provided.
- Good measurement skills with an ability to read to 1/16” a plus.
- Ability to handle physical workload to a maximum of 50 lbs.
- Knowledge and comfortable using basic production line tools.
Proper US work authorization required. Have own transportation to and from factory site in Fairfield NJ.
Wages based on skill set from $13+/hour. Hours 6:30A-3:00P Mon- Fri
PLEASE CALL US 973-575-8800
(New Jersey)
We fabricate based on custom orders, which requires candidates with good attention to details, an eye for quality and capable of working in a fast paced production environment.