Machine Operators/Factory Workers Needed

By on April 13, 2021

Manufacturer of buffing and polishing wheels is seeking  machine operators, ON SITE TRAINING WILL BE PROVIDED. 

Responsibilities:

  • Setup and operate machinery involving cutting, welding, pressing, sewing, etc.
  • Read and understand the shop order and follow the necessary steps to finish the product.
  • Flexible to learning different fabrication techniques to support the production as necessary at the time due to manpower shortage or increase in production demand.

Qualifications:

  • Previous experience in production line work, manufacturing, metal fabrication, sheet metal cutting, carpentry etc. and other similar fields a plus but not required. On site training provided.
  • Good measurement skills with an ability to read to 1/16” a plus.
  • Ability to handle physical workload to a maximum of 50 lbs.
  • Knowledge and comfortable using basic production line tools.

Proper US work authorization required. Have own transportation to and from factory site in Fairfield NJ. 

Wages based on skill set from $13+/hour. Hours 6:30A-3:00P Mon- Fri

PLEASE CALL US 973-575-8800
(New Jersey)

We fabricate based on custom orders, which requires candidates with good attention to details, an eye for quality and capable of working in a fast paced production environment. 

 

