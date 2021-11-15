LOT Resumes Flights To U.S. For Fully Vaccinated

By Robert Strybel

Warsaw Correspondent

WARSAW–Many Poles hoping to visit their Polonian families in America over Christmas are in luck! On Monday, 8th November, Poland’s LOT Airlines resumed their flights to key destinations in the United States. Those include service between Warsaw’s Chopin International Airport and New York’s JFK as well as Warsaw and Kraków to Newark’s Liberty International Airport.

LOT has also restored service between Warsaw and Chicago. Warsaw to Miami flights are due to be reactivated on 10th December, LOT Vice-President Michał Fijol announced. Regular flights to Los Angeles will be resumed at the end of the winter season, possibly in the second half of March, he added. That would be good news for Polish travelers hoping to visit their overseas families over Easter.

The announcement came after the United States reopened to fully vaccinated foreign nationals from Poland and other European Union nations as well as the Untied Kingdom from 8th November, ending a 19-month freeze. Travelers will be required to show proof of complete vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test to board a US-bound flight.

LOT had suspended regular passenger service to the U.S. at the start of the COVID-19 onslaught in March 2020. Later, it was partially restored, but only U.S. citizens, residents and individuals who met specified conditions had been able to fly to Ameirca throughout the pandemic.