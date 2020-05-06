TOMS RIVER, NJ – With tele-teaching thrust into the foreground for the rest of the academic year in New Jersey, the Ocean County Library has a wide educational safety net in Brainfuse®, LearningExpress Library 3.0®, and Universal Class®,free with a valid permanent or temporary Library card. Brainfuse® services include:

HelpNow – Free, live, one-on-one tutoring for elementary, secondary and college students in core subjects. Services are also offered in Spanish. Tutors hold four-year degrees and undergo background checks.

SkillSurfer – The means to master concepts or skills through state-aligned lessons, with the aid of a live tutor.

Writing Lab – Constructive feedback for written assignments by tutors, usually within 24 hours, for improved communication skills.

Send Questions – Answers by tutors to questions sent by students online, usually within 24 hours.

Language Lab – Live, online assistance for Spanish language homework by fluent bilingual tutors.

LEAP Learning Platform – A diagnostic test center with lessons, study plans and live tutors.

Brainwave – Wniteboard sessions to record homework solutions, class projects, or any concept involving motion or sequencing.

FlashBulb – A platform to access and create interactive learning games, quizzes and flashcards.

eParachute – Skills and strengths assessment, to help build career goals.

Adult Learning Center – Preparation for GED and U.S. Citizenship tests, help for Microsoft® Word, Excel and PowerPoint, and popular job-search links.

JobNow – Free, live resume experts and interview and job coaches, video practice tests, resume creation software, and ways to align skills with career advancement.

Resume Experts – Live help in building winning resumes by professionals.

Interview Coaches – Live support to develop the presence that prospective employers seek.

Job Coaches – Expert assistance in searching, applying and preparing for jobs.

Career Assessment – The resources to begin the search for employment.

LearningExpress Library 3.0® supplies free lessons in reading, writring, grammar, math and speaking that apply to GED, HISET, TASC and U.S. citizenship exams, plus practice tests.

LearningExpress en Español® provides free ESL, GED and U.S. citizenship practice tests.

Universal Class® contains more than 500 non-college-credit continuing education courses, all free with a valid Library card and an email address. Enrollees can take as many as five classes at a time, accessible day and night, and have up to six months to complete assignments. Instructors also communicate via email.

Universal Class® – Language Arts offers free classes for mastering the English language, including grammar and composition, basic speaking, and research skills.

To see the full range of online services, free with your Ocean County Library card, enter the “Resources” tab at www.theoceancountylibrary.org.

