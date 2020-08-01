LEMON CHIFFON PIE

1 c. evaporated milk

1 1/4 cups graham cracker crumbs

1 t. evaporated milk

1/4 c. sugar

1/3 c. butter or margarine, soft

2 eggs lightly beaten

1/4 c. sugar

1/2 c. evaporated milk

1/2 c. water

1 1/2 t. lemon rind

1/4 t. salt

1 pkg. (3 oz.) lemon gelatin

2 T. lemon juice

Chill one cup of evaporated milk in ice tray until icy.

Meanwhile, mix crumbs, 1 teaspoon evaporated milk, 1/4 cup sugar and butter until well blended.

Press in bottom and on sides of ungreased deep 9-inch pie pan.

Bake at 400º for 10 minutes. Let cool.

Mix eggs, 1/4 cup sugar, 1/2 cup evaporated milk, water, lemon rind and salt.

Cook and stir until slightly thickened. Remove from heat.

Add gelatin and stir until dissolved.

Chill until slightly thicker than unbeaten egg whites.

Whip chilled milk until fluffy.

Add lemon juice and whip until stiff.

Fold into gelatin mixture. Pour into pie crust.

Chill until ready to serve.

Recipe by Manya Dybicz Lewandowski