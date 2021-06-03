(CLIFTON, NJ) – Assemblyman Thomas P. Giblin and Assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake have issued a joint statement condemning the recent threats to the Palestinian American Community Center in Clifton, NJ.

“The recent threats to the Palestinian American Community Center (PACC), are disturbing. Threats, intimidation, vandalism, hatred and racism have no place in the 34th Legislative District and beyond. All citizens deserve safety, respect, and the right to assembly. PACC has a long and distinguished record of being advocates for the entire community regardless of race, creed or color and their efforts have always been appreciated” said Assemblyman. Thomas P. Giblin and Assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake.

Giblin and Timberlake represent the 34th Legislative District, which includes the Essex County municipalities of the City of Orange, East Orange and Montclair; and the Passaic County municipality of Clifton.

Giblin, a resident of Montclair, is serving his eighth term in the New Jersey State Assembly. He is a Deputy Majority Leader of the Assembly and also serves as the Chair of the Assembly Regulated Professions Committee and as a member of the Assembly Higher Education Committee and the Assembly Transportation and Independent Authorities Committee.

Timberlake, a resident of East Orange, has been serving in the New Jersey State Assembly since 2018. She is Vice Chair of the Community Development and Affairs committee as well as a member of the Joint Committee on Economic Justice and Equal Employment Opportunity.

