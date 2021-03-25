BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – The National Mah Jongg League’s 2021 Card has some new twists for players. Learn the ins and outs during the Ocean County Library’s one-day, virtual Mini Mah Jongg Boot Camp, 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM Monday, April 12.

How have the rules changed? Which hands and sections are new? Are there “tricky” hands, or more concealed ones? What’s essential about the North, East, West and South winds and dragon combinations?

Noted Mah Jongg instructor Christine Blackford will take attendees through the changes and challenges, then share information about sites to ease into them.

Attendees should know the rules of play, should be familiar with the National Mah Jongg League Card setup, and should have their 2020 and 2021 cards handy. New cards can be ordered through www.nationalmahjonggleague.org.

This free program is sponsored by Friends of the Brick Library. Registration is required at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events. Registrants will receive a link by email for the Zoom event.