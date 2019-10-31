Lead Carpenter

Award winning family owned residential and commercial building firm in Morris County, NJ seeking experienced framing carpenter for year round work. This is your opportunity to work for a premier building firm and become part of our family. Ability to read construction plans and effectively lead a productive crew is essential. Massive potential for future growth.

Carpenters must have the following credentials:

5+ years of experience in residential remodeling/addition work.

Must be able to read and interpret blueprints.

Must be able to effectively lead a crew of productive men.

Valid driver’s license.

Good communication skills (Fluent in English; some Spanish a huge plus).

Neat appearance.

Ability to follow directions.

Must possess excellent craftsmanship and strong work ethic.

Strong working knowledge of all power and hand tools of your craft.



Good working knowledge of all residential construction including:

Window & door installation

Interior & exterior trim

Siding

Framing

Roofing

Decks

Drywall

Tile work

Medical Benefits and 3% matching 401K after 90 days of employment.

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: $30.00 to $40.00 /hour

Please email if you are interested – Joseph@mountaintopconstruction.net

or call 973-794-6445