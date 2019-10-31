- Battle of Monte Cassino Video – Check It Out!Posted 5 months ago
Lead Carpenter
Award winning family owned residential and commercial building firm in Morris County, NJ seeking experienced framing carpenter for year round work. This is your opportunity to work for a premier building firm and become part of our family. Ability to read construction plans and effectively lead a productive crew is essential. Massive potential for future growth.
Carpenters must have the following credentials:
5+ years of experience in residential remodeling/addition work.
Must be able to read and interpret blueprints.
Must be able to effectively lead a crew of productive men.
Valid driver’s license.
Good communication skills (Fluent in English; some Spanish a huge plus).
Neat appearance.
Ability to follow directions.
Must possess excellent craftsmanship and strong work ethic.
Strong working knowledge of all power and hand tools of your craft.
Good working knowledge of all residential construction including:
Window & door installation
Interior & exterior trim
Siding
Framing
Roofing
Decks
Drywall
Tile work
Medical Benefits and 3% matching 401K after 90 days of employment.
Job Type: Full-time
Salary: $30.00 to $40.00 /hour
Please email if you are interested – Joseph@mountaintopconstruction.net
or call 973-794-6445