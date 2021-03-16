NEW JERSEY – The Knights of Columbus, Regina Mundi Council #3969 of Clifton participated in the annual Coats for Kids Program sponsored by the Knights. All the coats are brand new in various sizes for boys and girls. The goal of the Coats for Kids program is to ensure that no child in North America goes without a coat during the winter season. They donated 14 cases/168 coats to various churches and agencies in the Passaic, Clifton and Newark area, including: Missionaries of Charity, Newark; St. Mary’s Church, Passaic; Boys’ & Girls’ Club of Clifton; St. Paul, Sts. Cyril & Methodius and St. Clare’s in Clifton; Fr. English Center, Paterson.

Fr. Juan Perez Council #262 of Passaic donated 2 cases to the United Passaic Organization.

In 2009, the Knights of Columbus launched the coats initiative designed to keep kids warm in harsh winter climates. Since the program’s inception, the Knights of Columbus in the United States and Canada has given away more than 500,000 coats to children in need.

The Knights conduct and participate in many charitable, church, community and pro-life events throughout the year, and are always willing to help their church and those in need. Catholic men over the age of 18 are encouraged to join the Knights of Columbus, for membership information please contact www.kofc.org/join

Pictured from left are Deiby Martinez of the UPO and Grand Knight, Edward Maksym, Jr. of Perez Council 262

